IMG_20231205_095119_edit_103463963838133 by hannas
338 / 365

IMG_20231205_095119_edit_103463963838133

Cold morning, -19c.
5th December 2023 5th Dec 23

Hanna Sivonen

@hannas
I'm 42 years and living in central Finland with my family. (Husband, three teenagers and a dog) This is the first time I'm trying this 365 project.
Elisa Smith ace
Beautiful
December 6th, 2023  
