338 / 365
IMG_20231205_095119_edit_103463963838133
Cold morning, -19c.
5th December 2023
5th Dec 23
Hanna Sivonen
@hannas
I'm 42 years and living in central Finland with my family. (Husband, three teenagers and a dog) This is the first time I'm trying this 365 project.
339
photos
8
followers
0
following
92% complete
View this month »
332
333
334
335
336
337
338
339
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ANY-NX1
Taken
6th December 2023 9:51am
Elisa Smith
ace
Beautiful
December 6th, 2023
