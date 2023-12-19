Previous
IMG_20231219_074917_edit_562670728461657 by hannas
352 / 365

IMG_20231219_074917_edit_562670728461657

I usually ride my bike to work. I had been forced to walk for a few days now, for the snowfall has been so heavy.
19th December 2023 19th Dec 23

Hanna Sivonen

@hannas
I'm 42 years and living in central Finland with my family. (Husband, three teenagers and a dog) This is the first time I'm trying this 365 project.
96% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise