IMG_20240104_114711_edit_266612080083502 by hannas
IMG_20240104_114711_edit_266612080083502

Back home. - 35C.
4th January 2024 4th Jan 24

Hanna Sivonen

@hannas
I'm 42 years and living in central Finland with my family. (Husband, three teenagers and a dog) This is the first time I'm trying this 365 project.
Elisa Smith ace
Oh wow, so beautiful. We had 37c today, amazing.
January 5th, 2024  
