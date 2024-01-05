Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 369
IMG_20240105_080741_edit_5727631551251
You still need to walk the dog, despite the freezing weather - 35C. Had four layers of clothes and it was ok.
5th January 2024
5th Jan 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Hanna Sivonen
@hannas
I'm 42 years and living in central Finland with my family. (Husband, three teenagers and a dog) This is the first time I'm trying this 365 project.
369
photos
8
followers
0
following
101% complete
View this month »
362
363
364
365
366
367
368
369
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
ANY-NX1
Taken
6th January 2024 8:07am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close