Previous
Photo 371
IMG_20240107_200020_edit_46119062466207
Today the temperature rose from -30C to -10C. Everything is covered in white frost.
7th January 2024
7th Jan 24
Hanna Sivonen
@hannas
I'm 42 years and living in central Finland with my family. (Husband, three teenagers and a dog) This is the first time I'm trying this 365 project.
371
8
0
101% complete
364
365
366
367
368
369
370
371
ANY-NX1
7th January 2024 8:00pm
