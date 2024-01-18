Previous
IMG_20240118_143537_edit_414035420201639 by hannas
Photo 382

IMG_20240118_143537_edit_414035420201639

This is a road I walk to and from work, about 1km.
Note: this is not a black and white picture. This us what it looks like on a snowy day here.
18th January 2024

Hanna Sivonen

@hannas
I'm 42 years and living in central Finland with my family. (Husband, three teenagers and a dog) This is the first time I'm trying this 365 project.
