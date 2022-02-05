Previous
Took my wife to Philly - by happman
14 / 365

Took my wife to Philly -

She loves Jim's Cheesesteaks - so after the LDS Temple visit we went to Jim's - Now she a happy wife and I have a happy life:-)
5th February 2022

Happyman Franco

@happman
