51 / 365
Down by the Pier
Raining day so I took a shot ride to the pier - did in a soft B&W - Reminds me am olf 1940 movie:-)))
6th December 2022
6th Dec 22
1
1
Happyman Franco
ace
@happman
51
photos
6
followers
5
following
13% complete
44
45
46
47
48
49
50
51
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
1
1
Fav's
1
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Taken
6th December 2022 3:56pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Corinne C
ace
Great POV and leading line
December 6th, 2022
