Down by the Pier by happman
Down by the Pier

Raining day so I took a shot ride to the pier - did in a soft B&W - Reminds me am olf 1940 movie:-)))
6th December 2022 6th Dec 22

Happyman Franco

Corinne C ace
Great POV and leading line
December 6th, 2022  
