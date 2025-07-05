Previous
Love is in the Air by happman
Love is in the Air

On my way to the dump-off off Airport Road in Salisbury and saw this - I don't know who Rob is or Ashley - but you made me smile - Love is the answer🥰😄🥰
5th July 2025 5th Jul 25

Happyman Franco

@happman
I'm a retired computer guy - and now I have time for one of my passions - photography and nature - I do...
