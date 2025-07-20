Sign up
Previous
17 / 365
Fallen
With the many storms of the past year, this is a common sight -
20th July 2025
20th Jul 25
1
1
Happyman Franco
ace
@happman
I'm a retired computer guy - and now I have time for one of my passions - photography and nature - I do...
17
photos
3
followers
3
following
4% complete
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Taken
20th July 2025 8:14am
Corinne C
ace
Great in B&W. This was a large tree!
July 21st, 2025
