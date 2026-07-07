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Center Tree by happman
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Center Tree

I've used this location before - this time I removed the house to the left of the tree in the background - You can still see part of it:-)))
7th July 2026 7th Jul 26

Happyman Franco

ace
@happman
I'm a retired computer guy - and now I have time for one of my passions - photography and nature - I do...
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Corinne C ace
Wonderful scenery.
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July 8th, 2026  
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