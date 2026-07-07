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Center Tree
I've used this location before - this time I removed the house to the left of the tree in the background - You can still see part of it:-)))
7th July 2026
7th Jul 26
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Happyman Franco
ace
@happman
I'm a retired computer guy - and now I have time for one of my passions - photography and nature - I do...
26
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Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Taken
7th July 2026 12:25pm
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Corinne C
ace
Wonderful scenery.
Welcome back to 365!
July 8th, 2026
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