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28 / 365
Horse in Shade
Horse at Assateague Island, Maryland - I really love being only about 35 mins from there - he was scratching himself under the trees there :-)
15th July 2026
15th Jul 26
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Happyman Franco
ace
@happman
I'm a retired computer guy - and now I have time for one of my passions - photography and nature - I do...
29
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365
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Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Taken
15th July 2026 7:37am
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