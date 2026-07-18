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Tree Bark by happman
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Tree Bark

Trees have always amazed me. Their bark can be smooth or crumbly or whatever, but they are always amazing
18th July 2026 18th Jul 26

Happyman Franco

ace
@happman
I'm a retired computer guy - and now I have time for one of my passions - photography and nature - I do...
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