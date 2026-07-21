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Flower by the Dock
Went to the Wicomico River; there is a boat landing - these were growing there -" Nature always finds a way "- Dr Ian Malcolm - Jurassic Park(1993)
21st July 2026
21st Jul 26
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Happyman Franco
ace
@happman
I'm a retired computer guy - and now I have time for one of my passions - photography and nature - I do...
35
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365
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Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Taken
21st July 2026 11:04am
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Corinne C
ace
Lovely composition. I love the color of these flowers
July 21st, 2026
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