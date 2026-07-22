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horses on assateague island
Lovely day t be out after the storms from last nite -
22nd July 2026
22nd Jul 26
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Happyman Franco
ace
@happman
I'm a retired computer guy - and now I have time for one of my passions - photography and nature - I do...
36
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365
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Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Taken
22nd July 2026 11:22am
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Corinne C
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Sweet curly young horse
July 22nd, 2026
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