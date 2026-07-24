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BWI Landing by happman
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BWI Landing

My wife is returning from St George, UT, on American Airlines, so I'm waiting in the Cell Phone lot - Washington, southwest landings. She is home safe and sound and tired after watching the grandchildren 🤣😁
24th July 2026 24th Jul 26

Happyman Franco

ace
@happman
I'm a retired computer guy - and now I have time for one of my passions - photography and nature - I do...
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