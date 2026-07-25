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The Wall
This part of a wall in downtown Salisbury- unique, isn't it 😁
25th July 2026
25th Jul 26
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Happyman Franco
ace
@happman
I'm a retired computer guy - and now I have time for one of my passions - photography and nature - I do...
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Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
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25th July 2026 9:17am
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