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Over by the River by happman
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Over by the River

I heard that this was a good place to watch a sunset - I thin it might b
1st August 2026 1st Aug 26

Happyman Franco

ace
@happman
I'm a retired computer guy - and now I have time for one of my passions - photography and nature - I do...
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