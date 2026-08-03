Previous
Schumaker Pond - Salisbury MD by happman
47 / 365

Schumaker Pond - Salisbury MD

Lovely place, it's about 35 acres and not far from my home. I like coming here at certain times of the day to take photographs and relax. There's also really good fishing here.
3rd August 2026 3rd Aug 26

Happyman Franco

ace
@happman
I'm a retired computer guy - and now I have time for one of my passions - photography and nature - I do...
12% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact