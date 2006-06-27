Harry

I have been scrolling through the archives tonight as again I have taken no photo today.



Google photos goes all the way back to 2001 so I had plenty of choice.

Took me a few minutes to send this to my my camera roll but I know now so will be handy to bring old photos to life again.



This was taken in 2006 in NZ on Whitianga Beach in the Coromandal.



He hasn’t altered that much!