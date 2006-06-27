Sign up
Next
Photo 1
Harry
I have been scrolling through the archives tonight as again I have taken no photo today.
Google photos goes all the way back to 2001 so I had plenty of choice.
Took me a few minutes to send this to my my camera roll but I know now so will be handy to bring old photos to life again.
This was taken in 2006 in NZ on Whitianga Beach in the Coromandal.
He hasn’t altered that much!
27th June 2006
27th Jun 06
6
0
Pat Knowles
ace
@happypat
Year 16 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
5842
photos
115
followers
82
following
1361% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
6
Album
365
Camera
Canon DIGITAL IXUS 500
Taken
27th June 2006 10:50pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
harry
,
nz
,
2006
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Nice one!
March 12th, 2026
Carole Sandford
ace
Lovely shot of a younger Harry!
March 12th, 2026
julia
ace
What a great memory.. recognized it as a Coromandal beach.
March 12th, 2026
Pat Knowles
ace
@julzmaioro
It’s that long ago I couldn’t remember if it was Whitianga or Whangamata! Pretty sure I guessed right!
March 12th, 2026
Beverley
ace
Such a lovely capture of your lovely harry…. Bet he was thrilled to see it too…. Inspiring
March 12th, 2026
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
March 12th, 2026
