Harry by happypat
Photo 1

Harry

I have been scrolling through the archives tonight as again I have taken no photo today.

Google photos goes all the way back to 2001 so I had plenty of choice.
Took me a few minutes to send this to my my camera roll but I know now so will be handy to bring old photos to life again.

This was taken in 2006 in NZ on Whitianga Beach in the Coromandal.

He hasn’t altered that much!
27th June 2006 27th Jun 06

Pat Knowles

ace
@happypat
Year 16 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
1361% complete

Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Nice one!
March 12th, 2026  
Carole Sandford ace
Lovely shot of a younger Harry!
March 12th, 2026  
julia ace
What a great memory.. recognized it as a Coromandal beach.
March 12th, 2026  
Pat Knowles ace
@julzmaioro It’s that long ago I couldn’t remember if it was Whitianga or Whangamata! Pretty sure I guessed right!
March 12th, 2026  
Beverley ace
Such a lovely capture of your lovely harry…. Bet he was thrilled to see it too…. Inspiring
March 12th, 2026  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
March 12th, 2026  
