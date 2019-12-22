The meat counter

The farm shop at our local garden centre was in full swing this afternoon.

We could hardly park & it’s a massive car park.



The meat counter is looking amazing & this is only half of it!



Three good things:

1. We went to see Jack this morning & he transferred all my data from my old iPad to this new one. Cleared mine for Harry to use & generally sorted us out! What would we do without him!

2. Harry bought a rather nice blue & grey checked shirt at said garden centre!

3. Lydia's cat is feeling more at home.