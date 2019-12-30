Sign up
Photo 3032
River bank
I felt I should get out & stretch my legs a bit after all the food indulgences.
I did a spot of shopping in Garstang then walked along the banks of the River Wyre which runs beside the town.
Three good things:
1. We have a new viewer on Friday....I think I will put all the ivy garlands up the stairs! You have to make an effort & I hadn’t bothered!
2. Reading in bed.
3. Steak & onions.
30th December 2019
30th Dec 19
Pat Knowles
ace
@happypat
Year 9 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last eight years, if only...
Judith Johnson
This looks gorgeous. What a lovely place for a walk!
December 30th, 2019
julia
ace
Well it looks like a nice winters day .. and good to get out and stretch your legs.. fingers x'd for the viewer.. Steak and onions .. yum .. we are making pickled onion at the moment .. Son thought it was a good idea to bring home 10kg of little onions.. now to find enough jars..
December 30th, 2019
