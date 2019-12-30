River bank

I felt I should get out & stretch my legs a bit after all the food indulgences.

I did a spot of shopping in Garstang then walked along the banks of the River Wyre which runs beside the town.



Three good things:

1. We have a new viewer on Friday....I think I will put all the ivy garlands up the stairs! You have to make an effort & I hadn’t bothered!

2. Reading in bed.

3. Steak & onions.