Waiting by happypat
Photo 3038

Waiting

A selfie taken at Manchester airport while waiting for Brian & Lesley to arrive!
Of course we were there far too early but I’m always worried about queueing & accidents on the motorway delaying us.
We had a coffee & sat where we usually sit so we can see right down the through the doors as passengers arrived.

Three good things:
1. I love people watching so enjoyed waiting.
2. You could tell which passengers came from cold countries ..scarves & boots whereas the hot weather ones came through in shirts & bare arms!
3. Lovely to see family!!
6th January 2020 6th Jan 20

Pat Knowles

@happypat
Year 9 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last eight years, if only...
Boo ace
hahaha I love people watching in airports...so funny seeing what people are wearing. When I am at the airport here I can always tell the ones from the UK...they never come in the right clothes...hahahaha
January 6th, 2020  
