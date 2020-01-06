A selfie taken at Manchester airport while waiting for Brian & Lesley to arrive!
Of course we were there far too early but I’m always worried about queueing & accidents on the motorway delaying us.
We had a coffee & sat where we usually sit so we can see right down the through the doors as passengers arrived.
Three good things:
1. I love people watching so enjoyed waiting.
2. You could tell which passengers came from cold countries ..scarves & boots whereas the hot weather ones came through in shirts & bare arms!
3. Lovely to see family!!