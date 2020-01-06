Waiting

A selfie taken at Manchester airport while waiting for Brian & Lesley to arrive!

Of course we were there far too early but I’m always worried about queueing & accidents on the motorway delaying us.

We had a coffee & sat where we usually sit so we can see right down the through the doors as passengers arrived.



Three good things:

1. I love people watching so enjoyed waiting.

2. You could tell which passengers came from cold countries ..scarves & boots whereas the hot weather ones came through in shirts & bare arms!

3. Lovely to see family!!

