Previous
Next
Lucky us! by happypat
Photo 3046

Lucky us!

We are lucky enough to have three wedding invitations on our dresser this year.
I love a good wedding & it’s quite a while since we went to the last one.
Weddings seem to come in waves, your own friends, your own kids & friends next then a lull before grandparent time.

Looking forward to them all!

Three good things:
1. Keen sounding viewers ....are they being polite or are they keen enough, that is the 100 dollar question?
2. A lovely frosty sunny day!
3. Cathy fixed my sore toe!
18th January 2020 18th Jan 20

Pat Knowles

ace
@happypat
Year 9 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last eight years, if only...
834% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

bep
Love the pottery in your dresser.
January 18th, 2020  
julia ace
Love your dresser.. extra good with wedding invites.. fingers crossed re viewers..
I need Cathy at the moment..
January 18th, 2020  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So time for a new outfit Pat ! Like Bep ,I love your dresser with its blue and white china reminds me of home !
January 18th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise