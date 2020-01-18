We are lucky enough to have three wedding invitations on our dresser this year.
I love a good wedding & it’s quite a while since we went to the last one.
Weddings seem to come in waves, your own friends, your own kids & friends next then a lull before grandparent time.
Looking forward to them all!
Three good things:
1. Keen sounding viewers ....are they being polite or are they keen enough, that is the 100 dollar question?
2. A lovely frosty sunny day!
3. Cathy fixed my sore toe!
I need Cathy at the moment..