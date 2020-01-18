Lucky us!

We are lucky enough to have three wedding invitations on our dresser this year.

I love a good wedding & it’s quite a while since we went to the last one.

Weddings seem to come in waves, your own friends, your own kids & friends next then a lull before grandparent time.



Looking forward to them all!



Three good things:

1. Keen sounding viewers ....are they being polite or are they keen enough, that is the 100 dollar question?

2. A lovely frosty sunny day!

3. Cathy fixed my sore toe!