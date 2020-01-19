Previous
Next
Frost, fog & molehills. by happypat
Photo 3047

Frost, fog & molehills.

A real change of weather this morning!
We woke up to white frost & -3C.

The mole man came last week & caught two & is after the other one.....they do push up lovely soil though, great for potting on.

Three good things:
1. I bought three wedding cards & an acceptance card....hopefully I won’t forget where I have put them before the big days.
2. A good browse up & down the Aldi paraphernalia, it’s amazing what there is in that shop....we didn’t but anything of course...we have only just got decluttered!
3. I put a casserole in the oven before we went out....lovely to come back to a ready made meal!
19th January 2020 19th Jan 20

Pat Knowles

ace
@happypat
Year 9 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last eight years, if only...
834% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise