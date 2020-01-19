Frost, fog & molehills.

A real change of weather this morning!

We woke up to white frost & -3C.



The mole man came last week & caught two & is after the other one.....they do push up lovely soil though, great for potting on.



Three good things:

1. I bought three wedding cards & an acceptance card....hopefully I won’t forget where I have put them before the big days.

2. A good browse up & down the Aldi paraphernalia, it’s amazing what there is in that shop....we didn’t but anything of course...we have only just got decluttered!

3. I put a casserole in the oven before we went out....lovely to come back to a ready made meal!