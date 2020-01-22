Birds on a foggy wire

A trip to the accountants this afternoon.

A very foggy day & I saw loads of quite good photo ops but strangely I have no idea why I liked this silly one the best!

Taken by stopping in the road & through the car window, I had to move fast when a car came up behind me so not the best shot!



Three good things:

1. Tax paid with a week to spare!

2. A bit of a saga with Open Reach this morning but now sorted & a new appointment for fibre optic broadband booked for the 31st.

3. I noticed when I went out that we are not the only ones growing a bit of green algae on our white walls. It’s so damp everywhere but we have some special solution to get rid of it as soon as it dries up...hopefully! Either that will work or some hot sun!