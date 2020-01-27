A very familiar walk.

I went a different way to the accountants today as I went from a different direction.
For all the years of my secondary education I walked along this road to catch the school bus.
The church on the left where Harry & I got married.
We lived just by the road sign you can see there in the distance. It has the dark roof you can just see beyond the white house
I walked to church on my fathers arm in the slight drizzle....we walked back & had the reception in our house & garden. Just a simple wedding as was the norm in these days.
The small primary school where my sister went to school is just past our house.
I did take a photo of our old house, I will post it perhaps.
Three good things:
1. Revisiting old haunts.
2. Snowdrops.
3. Making chicken soup.