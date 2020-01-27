Previous
A very familiar walk. by happypat
Photo 3054

A very familiar walk.

I went a different way to the accountants today as I went from a different direction.
For all the years of my secondary education I walked along this road to catch the school bus.
The church on the left where Harry & I got married.
We lived just by the road sign you can see there in the distance. It has the dark roof you can just see beyond the white house
I walked to church on my fathers arm in the slight drizzle....we walked back & had the reception in our house & garden. Just a simple wedding as was the norm in these days.
The small primary school where my sister went to school is just past our house.
I did take a photo of our old house, I will post it perhaps.

Three good things:
1. Revisiting old haunts.
2. Snowdrops.
3. Making chicken soup.
27th January 2020 27th Jan 20

Pat Knowles

ace
@happypat
Year 9 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last eight years, if only...
julia ace
Nice to go back to you past haunts.. So no limo rides for you then to the wedding .. Things were much simpler in the good old day's..
January 27th, 2020  
