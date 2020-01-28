Previous
Winter green by happypat
Winter green

I looked out of our kitchen window this morning & thought I was seeing things...could have sworn this tree was starting to grow leaves in the middle of winter!
On a closer look it was just the green algae covering the branches, the grey clouds & the sun did the rest!

Three good things:
1. The special solution that Harry sprayed on our house walls on Saturday actually looks like it’s worked already! The green is definitely less & we are very pleased! It will keep improving & working too apparently!
2. Another episode of The Crown watched...up to 1959 now!
3. Harry is out tonight so a M&S Singapore noodle meal for me....Yummy!
28th January 2020 28th Jan 20

Pat Knowles

@happypat
Year 9 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last eight years, if only...
