Winter green

I looked out of our kitchen window this morning & thought I was seeing things...could have sworn this tree was starting to grow leaves in the middle of winter!

On a closer look it was just the green algae covering the branches, the grey clouds & the sun did the rest!



Three good things:

1. The special solution that Harry sprayed on our house walls on Saturday actually looks like it’s worked already! The green is definitely less & we are very pleased! It will keep improving & working too apparently!

2. Another episode of The Crown watched...up to 1959 now!

3. Harry is out tonight so a M&S Singapore noodle meal for me....Yummy!