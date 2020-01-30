Previous
My new fingerless gloves by happypat
Photo 3057

My new fingerless gloves

I have lost my original fingerless gloves somewhere _ really have missed them lots.
My fingers are white & numb everyday in the house. My warm kitchen is no help & I hung on as long as possible but at the beginning of the week I succumbed & ordered some more.
They came today, felted ones this time & came with a smiley face & hand written note hoping I like them.

Three good things:
1. I do like them & a lovely pale grey so I can wear them unobtrusively in the house or in the summer without people noticing.
2. Hot chocolate & toasted teacake at Maxines.
3. I remembered at the last minute to post birthday cards to NZ. It’s hard to remember when it’s the end of the month & you need a good week for them to get there! Might be a day late but hopefully not!
Pat Knowles

ace
@happypat
Year 9 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last eight years, if only...
julia ace
Hope they keep you fingers warm .. they are good when using the camera in cold places as well .. I have a pair in my camera bag .. nice to get a personlized note even if the smiley face does only have one eye ..
January 30th, 2020  
Pam Knowler ace
I have quite a few of these cashmere fingerless gloves in all different colours. I love them. I also have scarves and neck warmers. Recycled cashmere such a great idea - so warm and cosy!
January 30th, 2020  
