My new fingerless gloves

I have lost my original fingerless gloves somewhere _ really have missed them lots.

My fingers are white & numb everyday in the house. My warm kitchen is no help & I hung on as long as possible but at the beginning of the week I succumbed & ordered some more.

They came today, felted ones this time & came with a smiley face & hand written note hoping I like them.



Three good things:

1. I do like them & a lovely pale grey so I can wear them unobtrusively in the house or in the summer without people noticing.

2. Hot chocolate & toasted teacake at Maxines.

3. I remembered at the last minute to post birthday cards to NZ. It’s hard to remember when it’s the end of the month & you need a good week for them to get there! Might be a day late but hopefully not!