Market day...inside of course!

In Garstang we have this indoor market hall as well as the weekly outdoor one on a Thursday.

This is more a food market selling meat, cheese, confectionary, fruit & Veg & a few other bits pieces!



There was a cold wind this afternoon so quite a few shoppers inside.

A big shutter comes down to close it, like a garage door!



Three good things:

1. A new strap for my watch. I don’t actually wear it very often these days but like it when traveling so I can get the correct time at home & where I’m going! Goodness I sound like a real jet setter there! 🤭

2. The Six Nations Rugby ....

3. A long Skype with Jack......so clear & quick with our new fibre broadband.