Market day...inside of course! by happypat
Market day...inside of course!

In Garstang we have this indoor market hall as well as the weekly outdoor one on a Thursday.
This is more a food market selling meat, cheese, confectionary, fruit & Veg & a few other bits pieces!

There was a cold wind this afternoon so quite a few shoppers inside.
A big shutter comes down to close it, like a garage door!

Three good things:
1. A new strap for my watch. I don’t actually wear it very often these days but like it when traveling so I can get the correct time at home & where I’m going! Goodness I sound like a real jet setter there! 🤭
2. The Six Nations Rugby ....
3. A long Skype with Jack......so clear & quick with our new fibre broadband.
1st February 2020 1st Feb 20

Pat Knowles

Year 9 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last eight years, if only...
Maggiemae ace
Why would you want to go anywhere else to buy food when you have a market like this! Better than a supermarket!
February 1st, 2020  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So good to have an indoor market hall especially on cold and blustery days .It looks such a nice clean market We have quite a large indoor market in Wellington - opened on four days a week with a variety of stalls . some of the stalls have changed so much over the years ,but some of the faithful have been there for years ! . You say you don't wear your watch that often - I feel undressed and lost without mine and have it on always - a habit from my teaching days I assume , when every minute counted !!
February 1st, 2020  
