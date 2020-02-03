On borrowed time!

On my walk yesterday I walked past this field. Good farming land but it’s earmarked for 400 new houses, a school, medical centre & small shop.

Well they will build the houses but whether the infrastructure will go up we shall see!



New houses going up everywhere in the UK. They say we haven’t enough housing but the builders are making a fortune.



Of course non of us want these extra houses & they aren’t affordable houses either...a few token semi detached but the rest detached £300,000 to £400,000 houses.



It will overwhelm our village but we have no say whatsoever!



Three good things:

1. I have had a bit of a rant!!! 😣

2. We have been touching up paintwork on the outside of the house today & washing paintwork, looks better.

3. Dry weather.