On borrowed time! by happypat
Photo 3061

On borrowed time!

On my walk yesterday I walked past this field. Good farming land but it’s earmarked for 400 new houses, a school, medical centre & small shop.
Well they will build the houses but whether the infrastructure will go up we shall see!

New houses going up everywhere in the UK. They say we haven’t enough housing but the builders are making a fortune.

Of course non of us want these extra houses & they aren’t affordable houses either...a few token semi detached but the rest detached £300,000 to £400,000 houses.

It will overwhelm our village but we have no say whatsoever!

Three good things:
1. I have had a bit of a rant!!! 😣
2. We have been touching up paintwork on the outside of the house today & washing paintwork, looks better.
3. Dry weather.
3rd February 2020 3rd Feb 20

Pat Knowles

ace
@happypat
julia ace
It seems to be the way things are going .. There is a subdivision going in not far from us as a satalite village for the city .. but nothing much done with the already overloaded roads.. crazy .. waste of good farm land..
February 3rd, 2020  
carol white ace
They're going to build a lot of new homes on fields close to us
February 3rd, 2020  
