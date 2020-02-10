Stormy waters

A cinema day for my friend & I this afternoon. ( me & my friend?). Whoever knows, my feeling is me & my friend...a good English language person please advise!!



We saw Tom Hanks in A Beautiful Day in the Neighbourhood.



A very different film but we did both enjoy it. Might not be everyone’s cup of tea but it’s good to see something different!



I popped across the road to look at the sea....tide was goi g out so not as angry as it could have been.



Three good things:

1. I was relieved to find that the sea wasn’t blowing waves over the sea wall. The cinema sits on sea level just behind the sea wall. I once had to go away as I couldn’t sit in the cinema knowing that water was just over a narrow road on the other side of the wall. It was OK today!!

2. A good coffee, it varies a bit who makes it....nice & hot today!

3. A man held the cinema door open for us, we couldn’t hold it in the strong wind!