Stormy waters by happypat
Photo 3068

Stormy waters

A cinema day for my friend & I this afternoon. ( me & my friend?). Whoever knows, my feeling is me & my friend...a good English language person please advise!!

We saw Tom Hanks in A Beautiful Day in the Neighbourhood.

A very different film but we did both enjoy it. Might not be everyone’s cup of tea but it’s good to see something different!

I popped across the road to look at the sea....tide was goi g out so not as angry as it could have been.

Three good things:
1. I was relieved to find that the sea wasn’t blowing waves over the sea wall. The cinema sits on sea level just behind the sea wall. I once had to go away as I couldn’t sit in the cinema knowing that water was just over a narrow road on the other side of the wall. It was OK today!!
2. A good coffee, it varies a bit who makes it....nice & hot today!
3. A man held the cinema door open for us, we couldn’t hold it in the strong wind!
10th February 2020 10th Feb 20

Pat Knowles

Beryl Lloyd ace
A beautiful b/w image Pat . Glad you enjoyed your cinema afternoon with your friend and chivalry had not completely died . . Yes it has been rather wild hasn't it , Like Brennie we also had snow - came down thick and fast , but mostly gone by now !
February 10th, 2020  
