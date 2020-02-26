More shopping!

I have never been into town as much as we have the last couple of weeks. Not for me I might add but Harry can’t decide what to wear for the weddings in NZ.it will be quite warm so nothing too formal but smart.

We have bought a couple of things but he has t liked them when he tries them on at home so back they go!

Today we bought two shirts & a very nice jacket. He likes the jacket but the shirts are far too big under the arms so will have to go back. He’s going to wear the original best shirt in his wardrobe with smart chinos & his new jacket.

Phew!!



Sorry but boring every day diary photos & a boring everyday saga of pre holiday packing!



Three good things:

1. When we got home my SIL rang to ask if our phone was out of order. It was so I reported it....coming out Monday! Great...then discovered I had not pressed the red button on the last scam call this morning! Took me ages to get through to cancel repair!

2. Lunch out....again!! 😄

3. An amazing report on The One Show about winter gnats dancing in the evening sun....just like fairies fluttering, it was beautiful.