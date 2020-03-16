The Redwoods

We kept the boys off school today & took them to visit the Redwood tree walk in Rotorua.

I have been before in the evening but Harry had never been. I think he thought it was a long way to go to buy a certain knife from the shop but he really enjoyed it all.

The drive there across some lovely farming country & the amazing Redwood trees themselves.

Back to Taupo for a bit of boy retail therapy, some sushi & then a trip to the Starlight Cinema to see the Sonic Hedgehog.

Was chatting to the owner & he was desperately worried about his business & the staff he employed....Taupo is already suffering from the lack of tourists even on the first proper day of self isolation for two weeks for all new visitors.

Finished off at McDonalds!