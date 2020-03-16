Previous
Next
The Redwoods by happypat
Photo 3099

The Redwoods

We kept the boys off school today & took them to visit the Redwood tree walk in Rotorua.
I have been before in the evening but Harry had never been. I think he thought it was a long way to go to buy a certain knife from the shop but he really enjoyed it all.
The drive there across some lovely farming country & the amazing Redwood trees themselves.
Back to Taupo for a bit of boy retail therapy, some sushi & then a trip to the Starlight Cinema to see the Sonic Hedgehog.
Was chatting to the owner & he was desperately worried about his business & the staff he employed....Taupo is already suffering from the lack of tourists even on the first proper day of self isolation for two weeks for all new visitors.
Finished off at McDonalds!
16th March 2020 16th Mar 20

Pat Knowles

ace
@happypat
✈ Currently in New Zealand so I'll likely be a little absent from here for the next three weeks! Year 🔟 and I can hardly remember...
849% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Maggiemae ace
it is tremendous this forest - another redwood giant forest is in California and a huge tourist destination! Your DOF displays the tall trunks so well in the somewhat difficult light! fav
March 16th, 2020  
julia ace
Oh what a lovely day you would of had .. Loved the Redwood walk.. And the shop across the road is fantastic as well .. The boys would of loved their day with Nana and Poppa...
March 16th, 2020  
Casablanca ace
Looks beautiful. I remember Rotorua as a place of interesting aromas!!
Many places will suffer in the hospitality, transport and catering industries this year. It's going to be a problem across the globe until this virus has been through enough of us to cease being such a threat. Stay safe over there, lovely friends.
March 16th, 2020  
Pat Knowles ace
@casablanca Thank you Casa, lovely words!
March 16th, 2020  
Dianne
Sounds like a busy and lovely day with the family.
March 16th, 2020  
Pat Knowles ace
@maggiemae I liked the contrast here of smallish boys & tall trees! The whole place was just lovely...a great NZ experience! .
March 16th, 2020  
Pat Knowles ace
@julzmaioro We did have a lovely day....breakfast at the Huka helicopter pad cafe first....on to Rotorua, back to Taupo & a few treats, sushi, cinema & McDonalds...have to get this sort of thing all done in a very short space of time!
March 16th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise