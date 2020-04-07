Spring work

I dragged myself out again this afternoon....hard work when I’m still stiff from yesterday’s walk. Just shows how out of condition I am.
6.3 thousand steps on my Fitbit!
As usual lovely once I’ve made the effort.
Spring sunshine & warm enough for no jacket.
I walked along the brook to the river passing the fields we used to farm.
Big changes in the last two weeks as the land dries out & work starts ploughing, harrowing & seeding the land.
Our view from our garden is so much nicer that flooded fields.
Three good things:
1. On my way back as I passed the Cartford Inn instead of traffic all I could hear was the wheelie bins being wheeled back up drives, the lawn mowers going & birdsong.
2. Started my new book, Where the Crawdags Sing...I had it in sample form & someone asked if I had read it ....looks good!
3. I rather naughtily picked some narcissus from the roadside bank on my way home! They belong to Pete & Bessie at the farm at the bottom of the hill, there are loads so I’m sure they won’t mind! Just love the smell of them!