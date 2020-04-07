Previous
Spring work
Spring work

I dragged myself out again this afternoon....hard work when I’m still stiff from yesterday’s walk. Just shows how out of condition I am.
6.3 thousand steps on my Fitbit!

As usual lovely once I’ve made the effort.
Spring sunshine & warm enough for no jacket.

I walked along the brook to the river passing the fields we used to farm.
Big changes in the last two weeks as the land dries out & work starts ploughing, harrowing & seeding the land.
Our view from our garden is so much nicer that flooded fields.

Three good things:
1. On my way back as I passed the Cartford Inn instead of traffic all I could hear was the wheelie bins being wheeled back up drives, the lawn mowers going & birdsong.
2. Started my new book, Where the Crawdags Sing...I had it in sample form & someone asked if I had read it ....looks good!
3. I rather naughtily picked some narcissus from the roadside bank on my way home! They belong to Pete & Bessie at the farm at the bottom of the hill, there are loads so I’m sure they won’t mind! Just love the smell of them!
Pat Knowles

carol white ace
Nicely captured rural scene
April 7th, 2020  
Sue Cooper ace
A wonderful rural scene. Well captured.
April 7th, 2020  
