Mole catching

The moles have been working overtime this Spring.

We have someone who comes every year to catch ours & our neighbour Janets. This year he turned up at the end of January & put traps down.

The moles are still there so we have resorted to catching our own.

We always did it ourselves when we were farming but the traps went to the machinery auction last summer when we thought we had sold.



This is a Janet & Titch checking the traps in the morning.



Three good things:

1. I have been in my packing boxes in the garage. I have been looking at all those lovely book cases behind the TV presenters & pining for mine. I was also worried about then getting damp. My empty book cases look so much happier!

2. The sun is out but a massive drop in temperature....nicer for working in the garden.

3. The heifers have come to the field opposite. Released from their winter quarters it’s lovely to see them. Harry has shut our big gate....they are a bit frisky when they first come out....we don’t want them breaking out & tramping into our garden...it has been known!