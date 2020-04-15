Drain drinker! 😨

The hens that visit us several times a day have always loved drinking out of our kitchen drain....



No shame!



Thank you for all the good wishes for my sister in law. She tested negative for Coronavirus but they have discovered she has a virus In her body that keeps flaring up. They are keeping her in for more tests. She feels very poorly but they have moved her to a single room. Furness General Hospital coming up trumps even in these busy times!



Three good things:

1. I’ve finished my latest book called The Silent Treatment...I enjoyed it very much.

2. Sitting in the garden reading most of the day...a little evening stroll tonight down the lane....what a stunning evening!

3. The brilliant 99 year old who has raised over £8 million walking laps of his garden. What a trouper & hats off to everyone who is donating, so generous in these financially challenged times.