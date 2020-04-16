Previous
Home from home by happypat
Photo 3128

Home from home

Harry & I went for our walk along the river bank, past the Cartford Inn & up the lane through Little Eccleston.
We passed the insect house, Little Eccleston is looking beautiful in the Spring sunshine....lots of lovely tubs full of tulips & the grassy areas all nicely mown.

Three good things:
1. Gardens. Their difference to our quality of life during this lockdown is immeasurable.
2. Wild Garlic Pesto bought from the local online shop at TOTI.
3. Just started a new book by David Baldacci. I have read some if his before & enjoyed them. My friend lent me two books a few weeks ago, I suddenly remembered they were in the bookcase. Called The Target.
Babs ace
What a great find. I hope it attracts lots of bugs and bees.
April 16th, 2020  
carol white ace
Great find and capture
April 16th, 2020  
