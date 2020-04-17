Previous
Social distancing... by happypat
Photo 3129

Social distancing...

A visit from our daughter & son in law today.
We all kept 2 metres apart & sat outside!
The weather helps so much just now...we wouldn’t have gone in the house to chat.
We opened a box of Maltesers!

The big box is a jigsaw we borrowed.

Three good things:
1. So good to have a good catch up with the family news.
2. Garth had mended Harry’s radio, it’s as good as new again. He loves to listen to it in his man shed,
3. My SIL is home from hospital with new antibiotics...she is so happy & relieved to be safely home.
17th April 2020 17th Apr 20

Pat Knowles

@happypat
Lou Ann ace
Perfect situation for social distancing! I know how glad you were to see them.
April 17th, 2020  
Judith Johnson
Great idea. We had friends call the other day while we were in the garden, they just came in and sat on the other side of the garden and we had a nice catch up. Glad to hear your SIL is home and recovering
April 17th, 2020  
