Social distancing...

A visit from our daughter & son in law today.

We all kept 2 metres apart & sat outside!

The weather helps so much just now...we wouldn’t have gone in the house to chat.

We opened a box of Maltesers!



The big box is a jigsaw we borrowed.



Three good things:

1. So good to have a good catch up with the family news.

2. Garth had mended Harry’s radio, it’s as good as new again. He loves to listen to it in his man shed,

3. My SIL is home from hospital with new antibiotics...she is so happy & relieved to be safely home.