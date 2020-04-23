Previous
A little corner of the garden. by happypat
Photo 3135

A little corner of the garden.

Our garden looks it’s best at this time of the year.
Bordered by five Oak trees not many flowers grow in the dry soil but in the Spring there are lots of bulbs pushing up to the light.
First the daffodils & Narcissus & then Bluebells, lots of white bells & a few tulips!

It’s very easy to look after as as long as the lawn is cut often it’s fine.

Three good things:
1. I wanted a doctors appointment so thought I had better ring up in good time, thinking it might take three weeks as usual I was surprised to be told it’s working like triage & a same day appointment. I have been today for several test & another face time appointment next a Thursday. They say they are very worried people aren’t booking appointments as they don’t want to be a nuisance.
2. Double Chocolate brownie trimmings from the TOTI shop delivered...I shall have to eat them all myself...Harry didn’t like them...too sweet! Shame!
3. I was up in the night looking for satellites but not a sign.....lovely to get into bed at 1.30am & put the electric blanket on to warm my feet.
Pat Knowles

ace
@happypat
Year 🔟 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last nine years, if only...
julia ace
Its always nice to see the harden start to come alive.. and blue bells a good at that..
April 23rd, 2020  
carol white ace
Very pretty
April 23rd, 2020  
Judith Johnson
Lovely flowers enjoying the dappled shade
April 23rd, 2020  
Margo Sayer ace
Splendid...and the rays are a bonus!
April 23rd, 2020  
