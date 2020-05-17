Afternoon walk

I took this photo yesterday. I can’t remember the name of this tree but it was ablaze with the most wonderful blossom.

It’s in my SIL garden so I will ask her next time.

This narrow lane is my usual route for a walk but yesterday Harry & I cut through just past these two houses & walked across the fields & round a different way to the village.

My two nieces live in each of these houses...the first one is my hairdresser & has the salon in the village. She hardly dares go anywhere near the village before she is accosted by her clients asking if they are at the top of her list!



This normally very quiet access to the farm & a few houses has become the walking motorway of the area!



Three good things:

1. I got up late so a lazy day!

2. My sister is joining in part of an online vintage sale on Instagram, Cathy & I have bought a couple of items.

3. A quick chat to my cinema friend at a distance....she brought some jigsaws back she had borrowed off one of our neighbours. We miss our cinema trips so much!

