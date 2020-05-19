Previous
Next
Miscellaneous by happypat
Photo 3160

Miscellaneous

Really struggling for different photos just at the moment.
Another shot of my much photographed dresser!
It gets more & more stuff on it!

Three good things:
1. The sun is out this evening after a dull dreary day....outside sitting hopefully tomorrow!
2. What’s App.
3. Home sewers across the area making scrubs for the medical staff.
19th May 2020 19th May 20

Pat Knowles

ace
@happypat
Year 🔟 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last nine years, if only...
865% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
I love your dresser! So full of interest and lovely stuff"
May 19th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise