Hello

One of the fields we walked through on Saturday had heifers grazing.....they are quite a curious animal & they all came across to say hello. Could be a bit daunting if you weren’t used to cows! A mixture of some beef cows & replacement dairy heifers we thought.



I haven’t been out for two days so using my spare photos.



Three good things:

1. The first rain for eight weeks...so welcome!

2. Lovely red rhubarb stewed for pudding.

3. Harry took his Landrover for its service to our local garage instead of the dealership...such a thorough job & loads cheaper!