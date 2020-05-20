Previous
Hello

One of the fields we walked through on Saturday had heifers grazing.....they are quite a curious animal & they all came across to say hello. Could be a bit daunting if you weren’t used to cows! A mixture of some beef cows & replacement dairy heifers we thought.

I haven’t been out for two days so using my spare photos.

Three good things:
1. The first rain for eight weeks...so welcome!
2. Lovely red rhubarb stewed for pudding.
3. Harry took his Landrover for its service to our local garage instead of the dealership...such a thorough job & loads cheaper!
Pat Knowles

