Summer evening hedgerows

I took a walk down the field, climbed over the gate & came up the lane back home.....I could see most of the neighbours sitting in their gardens in the sun.

I could say I was a bit bored tonight...I don’t want to read any more of my book as there’s just enough to read before bedtime. I can’t be bothered having a long walk plus I’m a bit off walking at the moment as I’ve been having an odd vertigo moment lately.

I’m ready like most people to have a really good get together & a chat & a laugh.



Three good things:

1. I should be grateful for what up I’ve got...no grumbling.

2. Two lots of second viewers this weekend.

3. The window cleaner has been & got rid of all that dust etc the windy weather left last weekend.