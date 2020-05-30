Previous
Next
Summer evening hedgerows by happypat
Photo 3168

Summer evening hedgerows

I took a walk down the field, climbed over the gate & came up the lane back home.....I could see most of the neighbours sitting in their gardens in the sun.
I could say I was a bit bored tonight...I don’t want to read any more of my book as there’s just enough to read before bedtime. I can’t be bothered having a long walk plus I’m a bit off walking at the moment as I’ve been having an odd vertigo moment lately.
I’m ready like most people to have a really good get together & a chat & a laugh.

Three good things:
1. I should be grateful for what up I’ve got...no grumbling.
2. Two lots of second viewers this weekend.
3. The window cleaner has been & got rid of all that dust etc the windy weather left last weekend.
30th May 2020 30th May 20

Pat Knowles

ace
@happypat
Year 🔟 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last nine years, if only...
867% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

julia ace
Looks like a lot of spring growth there.. Would love to meet up and have that long chat and laugh.. Had my first 'big' outing yesterday morning.. but a bit nervous about too many people around.. ducking and diving around them .. still not keen to go to a cafe.. bought a treat to bring home to savour in the comfort of home..
May 30th, 2020  
Boo ace
I need a window cleaner...not a job I like doing really. Aww bless you, come on over, we can have a BBQ!
May 30th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise