Previous
Next
Number one daughter! by happypat
Photo 3182

Number one daughter!

Our only daughter!
She is the sole minder of her dad & me as her brothers live in New Zealand....we do try to behave!

Popped into see her this afternoon as she had left her iPad at our house yesterday.
Taken from the large folding doors in her new extension I had to try my portrait lens.

Cathy is a podiatrist & last week started work again. Not easy with scrubs on, a visor & mask....it was hot work. Everything had to be cleaned & disinfected after every patient.

A day of reading the papers in the garden & doing not much!

Three good things:
1. A cream & raspberry jam doughnut.
2. Stocked up on mackerel In olive oil & Pomfret Cakes for Harry at Sainsbury’s.
3. I managed to pay with my new iPhone with Apple Pay.
14th June 2020 14th Jun 20

Pat Knowles

ace
@happypat
Year 🔟 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last nine years, if only...
871% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Margo Sayer ace
She has her work cut out ‘monitoring' you and Harry!
Am insanely ‘jealous’ of you being on track for Sainsbury’s. Even after being almost 20 years permanently...I miss S;-(...yet there are compensations.
June 14th, 2020  
Pat Knowles ace
@s4sayer I strangely love food shopping. We are so lucky to have a Sainsbury’s, Booths, my favourite, a Co-op & an Aldi in Garstang so spoilt for choice! Yes I think she might have but we are quite self sufficient at the moment thankfully.
June 14th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise