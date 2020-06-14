Number one daughter!

Our only daughter!

She is the sole minder of her dad & me as her brothers live in New Zealand....we do try to behave!



Popped into see her this afternoon as she had left her iPad at our house yesterday.

Taken from the large folding doors in her new extension I had to try my portrait lens.



Cathy is a podiatrist & last week started work again. Not easy with scrubs on, a visor & mask....it was hot work. Everything had to be cleaned & disinfected after every patient.



A day of reading the papers in the garden & doing not much!



Three good things:

1. A cream & raspberry jam doughnut.

2. Stocked up on mackerel In olive oil & Pomfret Cakes for Harry at Sainsbury’s.

3. I managed to pay with my new iPhone with Apple Pay.