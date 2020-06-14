Sign up
Photo 3182
Number one daughter!
Our only daughter!
She is the sole minder of her dad & me as her brothers live in New Zealand....we do try to behave!
Popped into see her this afternoon as she had left her iPad at our house yesterday.
Taken from the large folding doors in her new extension I had to try my portrait lens.
Cathy is a podiatrist & last week started work again. Not easy with scrubs on, a visor & mask....it was hot work. Everything had to be cleaned & disinfected after every patient.
A day of reading the papers in the garden & doing not much!
Three good things:
1. A cream & raspberry jam doughnut.
2. Stocked up on mackerel In olive oil & Pomfret Cakes for Harry at Sainsbury’s.
3. I managed to pay with my new iPhone with Apple Pay.
14th June 2020
14th Jun 20
2
0
Pat Knowles
ace
@happypat
Year 🔟 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last nine years, if only...
3949
photos
144
followers
125
following
871% complete
3175
3176
3177
3178
3179
3180
3181
3182
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone XS
Taken
14th June 2020 3:58pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
iphone
,
new
,
home
,
daughter
,
cathy
Margo Sayer
ace
She has her work cut out ‘monitoring' you and Harry!
Am insanely ‘jealous’ of you being on track for Sainsbury’s. Even after being almost 20 years permanently...I miss S;-(...yet there are compensations.
June 14th, 2020
Pat Knowles
ace
@s4sayer
I strangely love food shopping. We are so lucky to have a Sainsbury’s, Booths, my favourite, a Co-op & an Aldi in Garstang so spoilt for choice! Yes I think she might have but we are quite self sufficient at the moment thankfully.
June 14th, 2020
