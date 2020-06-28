Pomegranite

Harry was given a box of fruit for his Fathers Day present & one of the items was this pomegranite.

It’s years since we’ve eaten one although the seeds seem popular in cooking these days.

They are like little jewels & I can remember the excitement of using a pin to eat them when I was a child!

Not quite the same excitement now sadly!

I’ve eaten quite a few tonight & I think they are perhaps slightly overrated!

I’m going to take the rest out manually with a spoon tomorrow I think....the pin is a step too far!



Three good things:

1. A horrid windy wet day.....would be fine if we were busy the rest of the week but with all this free time it’s been a boring day so thank goodness for recorded TV programmes.

2. I potted up mums grave planter with the heathers.

3. Breast of duck for our evening meal.