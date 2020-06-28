Previous
Next
Pomegranite by happypat
Photo 3196

Pomegranite

Harry was given a box of fruit for his Fathers Day present & one of the items was this pomegranite.
It’s years since we’ve eaten one although the seeds seem popular in cooking these days.
They are like little jewels & I can remember the excitement of using a pin to eat them when I was a child!
Not quite the same excitement now sadly!
I’ve eaten quite a few tonight & I think they are perhaps slightly overrated!
I’m going to take the rest out manually with a spoon tomorrow I think....the pin is a step too far!

Three good things:
1. A horrid windy wet day.....would be fine if we were busy the rest of the week but with all this free time it’s been a boring day so thank goodness for recorded TV programmes.
2. I potted up mums grave planter with the heathers.
3. Breast of duck for our evening meal.
28th June 2020 28th Jun 20

Pat Knowles

ace
@happypat
Year 🔟 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last nine years, if only...
875% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Lou Ann ace
The seed patterns are lovely. My sister makes delicious pomegranate pudding, but I’ve not seen how she removes the seeds, the spoon seems to be the fastest method.
June 28th, 2020  
Pat Knowles ace
@louannwarren That sounds rather nice....might google pomegranite recipes!
June 28th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise