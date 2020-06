Sunny sunflowers

I had to chop loads of stem off these flowers to fit in my blue & white jug....fell quite guilty!!



Viewers cancelled today! 😨. More tomorrow!



A picture slightly spoilt by the tea towel flung over the Aga rail!



Three good things:

1. I walked 12,000 steps today!

2. I managed to sell 9 cotton washable masks for my friend who is making them in aid of Leukemia.

3. A very easy supper of butter pie & beans....Harry’s choice, I hope I don’t rue eating all that pastry later!