Catching up

At long last my cinema friend Dot & I were able to get together for a coffee & chat.
It’s been so long since we met up except for briefly swopping jigsaws at a distance !
I arrived at her place just before 11.30am & left at 3pm. We ate M&S chocolate biscuits with our coffee & talked all the time!
Here is her lovely kitchen & garden.
Three good things:
1. Friendship.
2. Thick chocolate on top of the biscuits!
3. Interesting viewers but I don’t think for us....they loved it but a bit too near other neighbours for seven donkeys in the field!!!