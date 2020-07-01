Catching up

At long last my cinema friend Dot & I were able to get together for a coffee & chat.

It’s been so long since we met up except for briefly swopping jigsaws at a distance !

I arrived at her place just before 11.30am & left at 3pm. We ate M&S chocolate biscuits with our coffee & talked all the time!

Here is her lovely kitchen & garden.



Three good things:

1. Friendship.

2. Thick chocolate on top of the biscuits!

3. Interesting viewers but I don’t think for us....they loved it but a bit too near other neighbours for seven donkeys in the field!!!