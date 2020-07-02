Missing butterflies!

I not that fond of posting photos of flowers as I much prefer a gritty street shot.

I don’t get chance to photo gritty street shots where I live & even more unlikely while we are all staying near home.

Harry & I called on friends this afternoon after shopping & I loved this colour of her buddleia, only the butterflies were missing!



Three good things:

1. We had forgotten we had bought a tub of ice cream & left it in the boot of the car while at our friends, luckily it hadn’t melted even after an hour!

2. Lots more masks being worn in the shops.

3. I remembered to post a birthday card to a friend today! Someone said her name & I suddenly remembered!