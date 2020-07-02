Previous
Missing butterflies! by happypat
Missing butterflies!

I not that fond of posting photos of flowers as I much prefer a gritty street shot.
I don’t get chance to photo gritty street shots where I live & even more unlikely while we are all staying near home.
Harry & I called on friends this afternoon after shopping & I loved this colour of her buddleia, only the butterflies were missing!

Three good things:
1. We had forgotten we had bought a tub of ice cream & left it in the boot of the car while at our friends, luckily it hadn’t melted even after an hour!
2. Lots more masks being worn in the shops.
3. I remembered to post a birthday card to a friend today! Someone said her name & I suddenly remembered!
Boo ace
there are loads of flutterbys in my garden this year...I have dedicate a section of the garden just to the flutters and bee's...and I have huge area of nettles in the forest that I never cut down...come and see them all!
July 2nd, 2020  
