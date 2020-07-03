Previous
Next
A daddy, a dragon & a dog. by happypat
Photo 3201

A daddy, a dragon & a dog.

Raining all day....this little dragon was quite happy in the rain!

Three good things:
1. Daytime television.
2. I popped out to pick up some homemade cotton masks my friend has made.
3. The last day with long hair!
3rd July 2020 3rd Jul 20

Pat Knowles

ace
@happypat
Year 🔟 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last nine years, if only...
876% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

bkb in the city
Great candid shot
July 3rd, 2020  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A depressing view of the grime of the street , yet the little family don't seem to mind ! A depressing day for you Pat - but happier days - out in a new mask and a hair trim tomorrow ! Shall look forward for a before and after if possible ! :)
July 3rd, 2020  
Peter Dulis ace
Nice
July 3rd, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise